New Suit - Lemon Law

Nissan USA and Empire Nissan of Santa Rosa were sued Friday in California Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court action was brought by Rosner, Barry & Babbitt on behalf of the purchaser of a certified pre-owned 2018 Nissan Titan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02090, Medina v. Nissan North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 29, 2023, 12:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Salvador Medina

Plaintiffs

Rosner, Barry & Babbitt, LLP

defendants

Nissan North America, Inc.

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

Empire Nissan of Santa Rosa LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract