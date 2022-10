Who Got The Work

Hinshaw & Culbertson partner Vincent M. Rizzo has entered an appearance for the City of Chicago in a pending excessive force lawsuit. The action was filed Sept. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Gregory E. Kulis & Associates Ltd. on behalf of Miguel Medina. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah, is 1:22-cv-05043, Medina v. Liakopoulos et al.

Government

October 31, 2022, 6:32 AM