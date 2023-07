Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phillips Murrah PC on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Joann Stores to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Cisneros Law Firm on behalf of Diana Cynthia Medina, who alleges that store merchandise fell on her. The case is 7:23-cv-00216, Medina v. Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 06, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Diana Cynthia Medina

Plaintiffs

The Cisneros Law Firm

defendants

Jo-Ann Stores LLC

defendant counsels

Phillips Murrah PC

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims