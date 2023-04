Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gallivan, White & Boyd on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Foster Law Firm on behalf of Miryam Medina and Alberto Hernandez, who seek coverage for water damage claims. The case is 6:23-cv-01790, Medina v. Hernandez.

Insurance

April 28, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Miryam Medina

Plaintiffs

Robert P Foster

defendants

Allstate Indemnity Company

Allstate Insurance Company

Alberto Hernandez

defendant counsels

Gallivan, White And Boyd, Pa

Robert P Foster

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute