New Suit - Employment

DaVita, the nation's largest provider of outpatient dialysis, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Mangan Louis LLP on behalf of Rose Medina. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08682, Medina v. DaVita Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 13, 2022, 4:57 AM