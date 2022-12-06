New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Costco was slapped with a consumer class action on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over its Kirkland brand of laundry detergent. The suit alleges that the 5.73 liter size is not sufficient for 146 loads of laundry as promised on the packaging. The complaint was filed by Sheehan & Associates, who filed a similar lawsuit against Tide manufacturer Procter & Gamble on Nov. 25. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07388, Medina v. Costco Wholesale Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 06, 2022, 2:02 PM