Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Godfrey Johnson on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against Costco, ADC Solutions and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by Flesch & Beck Law on behalf of Epifanio Medina, who was allegedly injured by an exploding Type S car battery jump starter. The case is 1:22-cv-02957, Medina v. ADC Solutions Auto LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 7:58 PM