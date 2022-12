Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Rancho Zia Mobile Home Park and other defendants to New Mexico District Court. The complaint, over alleged violations of the ADA, was filed pro se by Stanley Lopez and Lydia Medina. The case is 1:22-cv-00983, Medina et al v. Romero et al.

Real Estate

December 28, 2022, 8:27 PM