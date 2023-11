News From Law.com

The State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public reprimand and order of additional education for Medina County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 Clyde Howse. Howse, who presides over the court in Hondo, was found to have made sexual advances toward the chief deputy clerk of the Precinct 1 justice of the peace.

November 29, 2023, 3:54 PM

