New Suit - Trade Secrets

Medical Mutual of Ohio filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Frantz Ward LLP, targets a former IT security specialist for allegedly misappropriating information regarding security vulnerabilities and refusing to return it, and deleting certain proprietary data with the intent of harming the plaintiff's operations. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00409, Medical Mutual of Ohio v. Robert Sunyak.

Health Care

March 01, 2023, 3:19 PM