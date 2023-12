News From Law.com

Plaintiff's attorneys Bob Lamar of Lamar Archer & Cofrin and David Turner of Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss recently asked a Gwinnett County court for a new trial after a jury found in favor of a defense in a medical malpractice action where they asked for $9.1 million.

Health Care

December 28, 2023, 12:52 PM

