Ashish Mahendru, a Houston commercial law attorney, filed suit on behalf of a medical group fighting Cigna Healthcare of Texas over the insurer's effort to clawback $3 million in COVID-19 medical services. The plaintiff, Genesis Medical Group, alleges that since October 2021 Cigna has been demanding reimbursements for COVID-19-related services that Genesis, which was an in-network provider, performed in accordance with Cigna policies.

Health Care

September 08, 2022, 2:53 PM