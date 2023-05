Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Valley View Hospital Association to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Eddins Domine Law Group on behalf of Medical Equipment Depot. The case is 3:23-cv-00222, Medical Equipment Depot LLC v. Valley View Hospital Association.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 12:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Medical Equipment Depot LLC

Plaintiffs

Eddins Domine Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Valley View Hospital Association

defendant counsels

Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract