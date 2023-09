News From Law.com

The suburban Dallas medical device company Orthofix this week abruptly fired chief legal office Patrick Keran, along with CEO Keith Valentine and chief financial officer John Bostjancic. Orthofix's board terminated the trio following an independent investigation by an outside law firm that "determined that each of these executives engaged in repeated inappropriate and offensive conduct," the company said in a statement.

Health Care

September 13, 2023, 1:22 PM

nature of claim: /