Medical Device Company Sued Over Alleged Contamination of IV...

Clarkson Law Firm filed a lawsuit against The Cooper Companies for contaminated embryo culture media used in IVF clinics, leading to nonviable embryos. The plaintiffs, known as A.B. and C.D. in the complaint, brought the action in California Superior Court against Connecticut business CooperSurgical Inc., California business The Cooper Companies Inc., and Does 1-50, a placeholder for additional named defendants once further discovery has taken place. CooperSurgical, the subsidiary of global medical device company The Cooper Companies, manufactures in vitro fertilization, or IVF, media products, according to its website.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 14, 2023, 5:07 PM

