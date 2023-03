New Suit - Contract

Norton Rose Fulbright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Texas Southern District Court seeking over $2.2 million on behalf of Medical Clinic of Houston. The partially redacted complaint centers on an agreement to treat Medicare patients of defendant Apricus Health Network. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-01074, Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. v. Akos MD IPA, LLC d/b/a Apricus Health Network.

Health Care

March 23, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P.

Plaintiffs

Norton Rose Fulbright

defendants

Akos MD IPA, LLC d/b/a Apricus Health Network

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract