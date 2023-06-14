New Suit - Contract

Cigna Healthcare of Texas was slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court challenging a billing request for over $4.3 million. The court case was filed by Shaw & Associates on behalf of Medical Center ENT Associates of Houston, which contends that the defendant's review of billing records for over four dozen patients resulted in the plaintiff being erroneously accused of charging to the wrong billing code. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02188, Medical Center Ear, Nose And Throat Associates Of Houston, PLLC v. Cigna Healthcare of Texas, Inc.

Health Care

June 14, 2023, 6:59 PM

