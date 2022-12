News From Law.com

Boca Raton, Florida-based Mediavine, a big player in helping digital publishers manage and serve up advertising, has appointed Jamie Lieberman as its first general counsel. She'd been serving as outside counsel for the company through Cedar Knolls, New Jersey-based law firm Hashtag Legal, which she co-founded. She brings almost two decades of legal experience to Mediavine.

Internet & Social Media

December 12, 2022, 5:07 AM