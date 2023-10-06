Mediation Confidentiality: A Tale of Two Opinions | Law.com ...

News From Law.com

Facts matter. Sometimes. In the world of mediation, where confidentiality is the cornerstone of the process that is now responsible for the resolution of the vast majority of civil cases, the strange case of Rogers v. Dupree (340 Ga. App. 811, 799 S.E.2d 1, 11 (2017), cert. granted, cause remanded (April 16, 2018)), is demonstrative of both propositions. This much-publicized litigation arose from the videotaping by a housekeeper of a sexual encounter with her wealthy employer.

Georgia

October 06, 2023, 12:29 PM

nature of claim: /