Mediating With the Enemy | Law.com Radar

Angela rubbed her temples and debated opening the email at all. Nothing good came from opposing counsel in that case. She grimly ticked off the possibilities. Another motion for sanctions against her client and Angela personally? Some lame excuse for refusing to produce documents? An unreasonable demand for clearly privileged correspondence? Reluctantly, Angela clicked on the email. It was easily eight pages long, and the words "unprofessional," "unethical" and "failed to comply" jumped out from the first page alone.

Georgia

October 07, 2022, 12:03 AM