New Suit - Contract

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of MediaCo Holding Inc. d/b/a Hot 97. The suit accuses DCN Studios Inc. of failing to pay a $350,000 sponsorship fee in connection with HOT 97’s 2022 summer jam artist lounge title sponsorship. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10827, MediaCo Holding Inc. v. Dcn Studios Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 23, 2022, 6:20 AM