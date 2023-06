News From Law.com

An Idaho district court has denied a motion to vacate a nondissemination order in the criminal case of Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students, brought by 20 media outlets including The Associated Press, The New York Times, and The Washington Post by stating that it is not a gag order on the media, but a restriction on the attorneys involved in the case.

Idaho

June 28, 2023, 10:50 AM

