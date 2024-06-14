Who Got The Work

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner partners Douglas A. Rettew and Naresh Kilaru have stepped in as defense counsel to 01 Consulting LLC and Darius Lahoutifard in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed April 30 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Fox Rothschild on behalf of Meddicc Ltd., seeks a declaration of non-infringement and unenforceability against the defendant's claims that the plaintiff infringes its 'Meddpicc' mark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, is 2:24-cv-01836, Meddicc Ltd. v. 01 Consulting LLC et al.

Business Services

June 14, 2024, 12:06 PM

