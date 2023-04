New Suit - Trade Secrets

Seyfarth Shaw filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Medcor Inc. and Worldwide Safety Professionals. The suit seeks to enjoin Paul Kevin Kelley, a former executive director for Worldwide Safety Professionals, from misappropriating trade secrets in service of a competitor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02109, Medcor, Inc. et al v. Kelley.

Construction & Engineering

April 04, 2023, 1:22 PM

Medcor, Inc.

Worldwide Safety Professionals, LLC

Seyfarth Shaw

Paul Kevin Kelley

nature of claim: 890/