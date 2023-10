News From Law.com

A plaintiff who last week secured $2.8 million in delay damages on a $19.7 million medical malpractice verdict lost a bid to boost her total award even further with the addition of punitive damages. Judge Craig Levin of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas denied the plaintiff's motion for a new trial on punitive damages in an order docketed Wednesday, holding that the plaintiff's claims did amount to more than ordinary negligence.

Pennsylvania

October 13, 2023, 1:42 PM

