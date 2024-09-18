Med Mal Defense Litigator Gary Samms Jumps to Marshall Denne...

News From Law.com

Medical malpractice defender Gary Samms, known for obtaining defense verdicts in million-dollar cases from notoriously plaintiff-favoring Philadelphia juries, has moved to Marshall Dennehey as a shareholder along with two additional attorneys from Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel.Samms, formerly Obermayer Rebmann's professional liability group and catastrophic loss group chair, remained at Obermayer for 26 years and will serve in Marshall Dennehey's Philadelphia and King of Prussia offices. He is joined in the move by fellow shareholder Raymond Petruccelli, based in King of Prussia, and associate Julinda Hoxha, who will operate out of Philadelphia.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 18, 2024, 2:26 PM