Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foley & Lardner on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against LSA Lab to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Pia Hoyt LLC on behalf of Med Am International, accuses the defendants of failing to pay invoices valued at $1.5 million. The case is 2:22-cv-00515, Med Am International v. Lsa Lab.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 12, 2022, 8:13 PM