New Suit - Employment

Cornell University and other defendants were hit with an employment lawsuit Monday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit, over alleged gender discrimination, was brought by the Russell Friedman Law Group on behalf of a former assistant dean. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00773, Meckeler v. Cornell University.

Education

June 26, 2023, 6:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy Meckeler

Plaintiffs

The Russell Friedman Law Group, LLP

defendants

Cornell University

New York State College of Human Ecology

Rachel Dunifon

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination