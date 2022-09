Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lisa Chastain & Associates on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, which pertains to uninsured motorist coverage, was filed by Ketterman Rowland & Westlund on behalf of Robert Meckel. The case is 5:22-cv-01040, Meckel v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company.