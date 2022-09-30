Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Elarbee Thompson Sapp & Wilson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Accountemps, a division of global human resources consulting firm Robert Half International Inc., and Jorge Ruiz Salas to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by Rogers Lewis Jackson Mann & Quinn on behalf of MEC Motors LLC, accuses Accountemps of negligently recommending and placing Salas on a financial and accounting services contract with MEC. According to the suit, Salas was double billing by working two positions and allegedly allowed third parties in Argentina to access and perform inadequate financial and accounting services on MEC records. The case is 3:22-cv-03333, MEC Motors LLC v. Salas et al.

Business Services

September 30, 2022, 6:16 AM