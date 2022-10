Who Got The Work

William F. McDevitt of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Casablanca Investors in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act. The case was filed Aug. 23 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Kornblau & Kornblau on behalf of Maura C. Mealy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, is 2:22-cv-03370, Mealy v. Casablanca Investors, LLC.

Real Estate

October 07, 2022, 7:47 AM