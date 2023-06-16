Removed To Federal Court - Insurance

White and Williams removed a lawsuit against Sentry Insurance and QBE Insurance on Thursday to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, brought by Tucker Arensberg PC on behalf of Meadville Forging Co., seeks a declaration that the defendants have an obligation to indemnify the plaintiff in an underlying asbestos-related workplace injury dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00183, Meadville Forging Company, Inc., v. QBE Holding, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 9:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Meadville Forging Company, Inc.,

defendants

Sentry Insurance

QBE Holding, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute