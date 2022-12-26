New Suit - Antitrust

Pesticide sellers Syngenta Corp. and Corteva Inc. were slapped with an antitrust class action Monday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The case, filed by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, is part of a wave of litigation accusing the defendants of conspiring to suppress competition from generic crop protection products through loyalty programs with distributors and retailers. Syngenta is represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell; Corteva has tapped Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The new case is 1:22-cv-01128, Meadows et al v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al

Agriculture

December 26, 2022, 8:01 PM