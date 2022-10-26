Meadows Attempts to Avoid Testifying in Georgia Election Pro...

News From Law.com

Mark Meadows, former White House chief of staff, is trying to avoid having to testify before a Georgia special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the state's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year, and the special grand jury was seated in May to review evidence and hear from witnesses. Willis filed a petition in August seeking to have Meadows testify before the panel.

Georgia

October 26, 2022, 6:00 AM