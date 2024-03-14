Mead Johnson Hit With $60M Verdict in First NEC Trial Over P...

Breaking News From Law.com

An Illinois state court jury hit Mead Johnson with a $60 million verdict on Wednesday in the first trial brought over cow's milk-based infant formula targeted to premature infants. The trial involved plaintiff Jasmine Watson, whose premature baby, Chance Dean, died at the hospital after taking Mead Johnson's formula from a gastrointestinal inflammation called necrotizing enterocolitis, or NEC. Thousands more cases are pending in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida and California. Another NEC trial is scheduled for July in St. Louis, Missouri.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 14, 2024, 6:40 PM

nature of claim: /