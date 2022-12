Who Got The Work

Stanley E. Graham of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis has entered an appearance for Dollar General in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Nov. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Wiggins, Childs, Pantazis, Fisher, & Goldfarb and Arciniegas Law on behalf of Cindy Meachum. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 2:22-cv-00056, Meachum v. Dolgencorp, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 26, 2022, 1:49 PM