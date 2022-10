New Suit - Consumer

The Kazerouni Law Group filed a lawsuit Thursday in Washington Eastern District Court against Enhanced Recovery Company LLC. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed on behalf of Billie Meacham. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03150, Meacham v. Enhanced Recovery Company LLC.

Washington

October 20, 2022, 5:53 PM