Who Got The Work

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton partners D. Clay Holloway and Steven D. Moore have stepped in to represent Molnlycke Health Care in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 16 in Georgia Northern District Court by Whitestone Law and the Woodhouse Law Firm on behalf of M.E.A.C. Engineering Ltd., asserts two patents related to wound closure systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown, is 1:24-cv-00179, M.E.A.C. Engineering, Ltd. v. Molnlycke Health Care AG et al.

Health Care

February 09, 2024, 8:25 AM

