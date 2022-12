New Suit - Contract

Buchalter filed a lawsuit alleging breach of employment contract Tuesday in Washington Eastern District Court on behalf of nurse staffing agency M&E Staffing. The suit accuses former M&E employee Regine Lescouflair and Remarkable Staffing of soliciting and recruiting M&E employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00312, M&E Staffing, LLC v. Remarkable Staffing, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 06, 2022, 5:50 PM