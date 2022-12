New Suit - Patent

Health care e-commerce company MDSave filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Sesame Inc. on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell, Winston & Strawn and the Hollowell Law Group, asserts patent claims pertaining to online sales of bundled health care services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01593, MDSave Shared Services Inc. v. Sesame Inc.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 4:14 PM