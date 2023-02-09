News From Law.com

A federal judge in Camden, New Jersey, granted certification to classes in a multidistrict litigation claiming blood pressure drug Valsartan contained cancer-causing contaminants. Senior U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler certified classes for economic loss, medical monitoring and third-party payers. The ruling is good news for plaintiffs just as the litigation moves toward a June date for the first bellwether trial against three defendants who made the tainted drugs.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 09, 2023, 4:21 PM