The Maryland Supreme Court heard the appeal of a Baltimore man, convicted of voluntary manslaughter, who alleged bias was displayed toward him and that his due process was violated by the Appellate Court of Maryland in its opinion affirming his convictions—the opinion compared the African-American man to the mythical monster of Old English literature, Grendel.

June 02, 2023, 4:54 PM

