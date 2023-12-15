Who Got The Work

Sara K. Harris, Jay K. Rutherford and Trevor Paul of Jackson Walker have stepped in to represent Bell Textron Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Oct. 31 in Texas Northern District Court by Crocker Russell & Associates on behalf of a turning machine operator who contends that he was subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, is 4:23-cv-01104, McWilson v. Bell Textron Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

December 15, 2023, 10:32 AM

