Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against carmaker FCA US to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Kelly Hart & Hallman on behalf of the owner of a 2014 Dodge Durango who alleges that she was injured when the drivers' seat headrest in her vehicle malfunctioned causing it to strike the back of her head. The case is 4:23-cv-00361, McWilliams v. FCA US LLC et al.

Automotive

April 14, 2023, 5:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Whitney McWilliams

Plaintiffs

Kelly Hart & Hallman

defendants

FCA US LLC

FCA Group US LLC

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product