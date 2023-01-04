New Suit - Employment

EnLink Midstream, a Dallas-based transporter of oil and natural gas, and other defendants were hit with an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Jackson Spencer Law on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was subjected to anti-age bias and breaches of the FMLA after suffering a stroke. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00022, McWilliams v. Enlink Midstream Operating, LP et al.

Energy

January 04, 2023, 6:52 PM