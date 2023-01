Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against ECN Capital and other defendants to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the BT Law Group on behalf of Christopher McWilliams. The case is 9:23-cv-80038, McWilliams v. ECN (US) Holdings Corp. et al.

January 11, 2023, 2:02 PM