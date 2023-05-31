Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Connell Foley on Wednesday removed a defamation lawsuit against Otha Jones, a boxing trainer, to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Dines and English on behalf of prominent boxing manager Dave McWater and his company Split-T Management LLC. According to the complaint, Jones posted a YouTube video in which he falsely accused McWater of corruption and shared falsified documentation of racist text messages supposedly sent by McWater. The case is 3:23-cv-02979, Mcwater et al v. Jones.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 31, 2023, 4:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Dave Mcwater

Split-T Management LLC

defendants

Otha Jones

defendant counsels

Connell Foley

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation