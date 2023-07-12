New Suit - Trademark

McWane Inc., a manufacturer of pipes, fittings and couplings, sued Everflow Supplies for trademark infringement and breach of contract on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The partially-redacted complaint, filed by Archer & Greiner, arises from an underlying lawsuit accusing the defendant of using the plaintiff's 'Husky' mark and logo to sell couplings, resulting in a settlement agreement. According to the new complaint, Everflow breached the settlement by allowing third-party vendors to continue using the 'Husky' mark to sell the products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03733, McWane Inc. v. Everflow Supplies Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 12, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Mcwane, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Archer & Greiner

defendants

Everflow Supplies, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims