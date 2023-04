Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barnes Maloney PLLC on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of warranty against McIntyre Brothers to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, concerning commercial property damage claims, was filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig and Nunery & Call on behalf of AIG, Zurich American Insurance other plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-00053, McWane, Inc. et al v. McIntyre Brothers, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 6:33 PM

Plaintiffs

AIG Specialty Insurance Company

McWane, Inc.

Zurich American Insurance Company

XL Insurance America, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Geoffrey M. Waguespack

Dean S. Rauchwerger

Nunery & Call, PLLC

defendants

McIntyre Brothers, Inc.

McIntyre Brothers, LLC

defendant counsels

Barnes Maloney PLLC

Schiller Barnes & Maloney, PLLC

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product