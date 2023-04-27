Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kightlinger & Gray on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Idex Corp., a Fortune 1000 manufacturer across a wide range of industries, and other defendants to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Pfeifer, Morgan & Stesiak on behalf of Brett McVoy, who contends that he sustained injuries when the blade on a Hurst Jaws of Life tool manufactured by IDEX failed during a fire department training exercise. The case is 3:23-cv-00338, McVoy v. Idex Corporation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 27, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Brett McVoy

defendants

Idex Corporation

Hurst Jaws of Life Inc

Macqueen Equipment, LLC d/b/a Macqueen Emergency Group

defendant counsels

Kightlinger Gray

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product